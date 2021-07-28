Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Receives “Buy” Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group restated their buy rating on shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $51.30 price target on the airline’s stock.

LUV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $51.24 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.28.

LUV opened at $51.15 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.67 and a beta of 1.23. Southwest Airlines has a one year low of $30.24 and a one year high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 33.72% and a negative net margin of 16.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 297.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.67) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2,010.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 422 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 407.0% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 1,900.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

