SparkPoint (SRK) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $343,049.00

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 27th. Over the last seven days, SparkPoint has traded up 12.7% against the dollar. One SparkPoint coin can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SparkPoint has a market cap of $28.18 million and approximately $343,049.00 worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SparkPoint Coin Profile

SparkPoint is a coin. It was first traded on March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,738,498,193 coins and its circulating supply is 8,145,902,063 coins. SparkPoint’s official message board is medium.com/theecosystem . SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here . SparkPoint’s official website is sparkpoint.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

Buying and Selling SparkPoint

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparkPoint should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparkPoint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

