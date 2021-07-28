SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 53.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,807 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 292.7% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,095.8% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000.

SDY traded down $0.73 on Wednesday, reaching $122.53. 35,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,309. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.75. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.02 and a fifty-two week high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

