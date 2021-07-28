Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF) Short Interest Down 92.2% in July

Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 92.2% from the June 30th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 505,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
SPMTF traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.11. 15,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,761. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.13. Spearmint Resources has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.36.
About Spearmint Resources
