Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF) Short Interest Down 92.2% in July

Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 92.2% from the June 30th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 505,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SPMTF traded up $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.11. 15,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,761. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.13. Spearmint Resources has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.36.

About Spearmint Resources

Spearmint Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold, platinum, palladium, copper, nickel, vanadium, and cesium. Its flagship property is the Clayton Valley Lithium Clay project comprising 2 claim blocks totaling 1,160 acres in Nevada.

