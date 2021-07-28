Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Stock Position Cut by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 28.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pecaut & CO. boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 80,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 67,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 77,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PHYS opened at $14.24 on Wednesday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $13.23 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.55.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

