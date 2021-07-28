Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $2.74 Million in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 26,195 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 511.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Logitech International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Logitech International news, CFO Nathan Olmstead sold 3,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $425,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,460,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 10,407 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,970 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LOGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $108.45 on Wednesday. Logitech International S.A. has a one year low of $66.78 and a one year high of $140.17. The company has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.40.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.86. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 53.66%. Equities research analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

