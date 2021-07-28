Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New $2.44 Million Investment in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 150,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,444,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 50.0% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $49,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 34.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HRTX opened at $12.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.24. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $22.40.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 274.23% and a negative return on equity of 88.33%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.65) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

In other news, EVP Kimberly Manhard sold 1,529 shares of Heron Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $27,002.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,858.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

