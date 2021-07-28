Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases New Shares in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 36,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,947,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after buying an additional 5,151 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 203,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,629,000 after acquiring an additional 32,171 shares during the period. 67.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BEAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Beam Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.33.

In related news, Director Graham K. Cooper sold 2,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $315,274.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $3,660,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 193,239 shares of company stock worth $21,234,503. 15.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ BEAM opened at $84.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.20. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.76 and a 52 week high of $138.52.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($2.61). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,523,724.75% and a negative return on equity of 113.20%. On average, analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beam Therapeutics Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

