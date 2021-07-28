Squarepoint Ops LLC Raises Stock Position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 255.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,576 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,667 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $2,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pegasystems during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,211,000. Foxhaven Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Pegasystems by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 1,119,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000,000 after buying an additional 528,008 shares in the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Pegasystems by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,613,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,534,000 after buying an additional 380,135 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP increased its position in Pegasystems by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 813,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,976,000 after purchasing an additional 373,342 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,780,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pegasystems stock opened at $133.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -252.81 and a beta of 1.20. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.60 and a 52 week high of $148.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.41.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.97 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 18.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is currently -8.76%.

In related news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.89, for a total transaction of $38,936.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,042.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 5,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.61, for a total value of $695,573.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,414.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,337 shares of company stock valued at $1,178,006 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PEGA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.67.

Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

