Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 53,515 Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 65.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 53,515 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $2,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter worth $208,000.

Shares of EWY stock opened at $89.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.66. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 52-week low of $59.65 and a 52-week high of $96.30.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

