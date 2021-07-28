SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $3.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SSAB Svenskt Stal AB engages in the provision of steel and construction solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. SSAB Special Steels segment provides marketing and sales of SSAB’s quenched and tempered steels. SSAB EMEA segment pertains to Europe, the Middle East and Africa. SSAB Americas segment refers to North and Latin America. SSAB APAC segment consists of Asia, Australia and New Zealand. Tibnor segment is the distribution of steel and metals. Ruukki Construction is engaged in the sales and production of energy-efficient building and construction solutions. It’s also operates in the Automotive, Construction Machinery, Material Handling and Heavy Transport segment. SSAB Svenskt Stal AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. AlphaValue raised shares of SSAB AB (publ) to a reduce rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised SSAB AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSAAY opened at $2.65 on Friday. SSAB AB has a 52-week low of $1.44 and a 52-week high of $3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.58.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. SSAB AB (publ) had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 5.92%. Equities research analysts anticipate that SSAB AB will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile

SSAB AB engages in producing steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment market and sell quenched and tempered steels and hot rolled. The SSAB Europe segment focuses in the strip, plate, and tubular products.

