SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of SSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Peel Hunt raised shares of SSP Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

SSPPF opened at $4.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.03. SSP Group has a twelve month low of $3.13 and a twelve month high of $5.50. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.71.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

