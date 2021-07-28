S&T Bancorp, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.65 Per Share (NASDAQ:STBA)

S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for S&T Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 23rd. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.65 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.45. DA Davidson also issued estimates for S&T Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Get S&T Bancorp alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded S&T Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.82 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.63 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. S&T Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.86.

S&T Bancorp stock opened at $29.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. S&T Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.98 and a 1 year high of $35.79.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 27.83%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in S&T Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in S&T Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in S&T Bancorp during the first quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 6.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Grube acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.64 per share, for a total transaction of $85,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Thomas Gibson sold 49,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,666,918.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 131,737 shares in the company, valued at $4,479,058. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.92%.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

Further Reading: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for S&T Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&T Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.