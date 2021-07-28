StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:GNWSF) Trading Down 3.3%

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNWSF) shares traded down 3.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36. 600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 26,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

Separately, Clarus Securities cut StageZero Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

The company has a market capitalization of $22.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.40.

StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:GNWSF) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.48 million during the quarter.

StageZero Life Sciences Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GNWSF)

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. develops and commercializes proprietary molecular diagnostic tests for the early detection of diseases and personalized health management with a primary focus on cancer-related indications. Its proprietary platform technology is Sentinel Principle, which identifies novel biomarkers from whole blood.

