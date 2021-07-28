Stakenet (XSN) Tops One Day Volume of $12,739.00

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 28th. Over the last week, Stakenet has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Stakenet coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000346 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stakenet has a total market cap of $16.50 million and $12,739.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $152.18 or 0.00379091 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001705 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002075 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002566 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00013322 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Stakenet Coin Profile

Stakenet (XSN) is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 122,362,503 coins and its circulating supply is 118,823,465 coins. The official message board for Stakenet is medium.com/stakenet . Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stakenet’s official website is stakenet.io . The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rebranded from POSW, StakeNet is a TPoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. The team that was behind the POSW coin and recently rebranded to StakeNet (XSN) The StakeNet service allows users to stake various cryptocurrencies in one single wallet. All dividends from the StakeNet staking services are paid in XSN coin. “

Stakenet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakenet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakenet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stakenet using one of the exchanges listed above.

