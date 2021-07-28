Stakinglab (LABX) Price Down 16.3% Over Last Week

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded down 11.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. In the last week, Stakinglab has traded down 16.3% against the dollar. One Stakinglab coin can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stakinglab has a market cap of $962.38 and approximately $14.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Stakinglab alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00020851 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001573 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000129 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000112 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Stakinglab Coin Profile

LABX is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stakinglab’s official website is labcoin.io . The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stakinglab was launched with an objective to offer a comprehensive platform to investors and project owners for proof of stake coin, masternode coin, and other relevant services. Their vision is to create a marketplace for all crypto investors to achieve their objective starting from first-hand information about POS/masternode coins, the best coin to staking, ICOs, platform to buy and sell, community building and mind sharing. The platform would serve as a single place to project owners to kick off their crowdsourcing to achieve their project goals. LABX is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It will serve as a way of payment for all the services provided by StakingLab platform. “

Stakinglab Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakinglab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stakinglab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stakinglab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stakinglab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.