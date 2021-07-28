Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) CTO Jonathan Bourgoine Sells 1,250 Shares

Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) CTO Jonathan Bourgoine sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.33, for a total value of $406,662.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jonathan Bourgoine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 9th, Jonathan Bourgoine sold 24,508 shares of Stamps.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.70, for a total value of $7,908,731.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:STMP traded down $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $325.09. The stock had a trading volume of 582,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,426. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $228.99. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09 and a beta of 0.34. Stamps.com Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.22 and a 1-year high of $326.60.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $189.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.07 million. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 25.32% and a net margin of 24.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stamps.com Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on STMP shares. Craig Hallum cut Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Maxim Group lowered Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Northland Securities lowered Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stamps.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Stamps.com by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,886,212 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $575,828,000 after buying an additional 65,775 shares during the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Stamps.com by 121.6% during the first quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 598,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,381,000 after buying an additional 328,305 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Stamps.com by 47.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 558,033 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,333,000 after buying an additional 180,853 shares during the last quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Stamps.com during the first quarter worth $81,196,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Stamps.com by 7.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 300,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,917,000 after buying an additional 21,269 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions. It operates through the following segments: Stamps.com and MetaPack. The Stamps.com segment offers postage online and shipping software solutions offered to consumers, small businesses, e-commerce shippers, enterprise mailers, and high volume shippers.

