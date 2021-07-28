Stanley Electric (OTCMKTS:STAEF) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Stanley Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STAEF)’s share price rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.09 and last traded at $28.09. Approximately 875 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.99.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Stanley Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.01.

Stanley Electric Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufacture, sells, and import/export of automotive and other light bulbs. It operates through Automotive Equipment, Electronic Components, and Applied Electronic Products segments. The Automotive Equipment Business segment offers LED, HID, and halogen headlamps; rear combination, turn signal, and fog lamps; and automotive LED and light bulbs, etc.

