Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $126.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $148.38 billion, a PE ratio of 150.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $74.56 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush increased their price target on Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Starbucks from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.26.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

