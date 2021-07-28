Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Increased to $145.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price upped by Barclays from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.05% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SBUX. Stephens upped their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.26.
Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $126.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.04, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.60. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $74.56 and a 52 week high of $126.32.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.4% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 30,087,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,287,675,000 after purchasing an additional 416,103 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,158,097 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,087,833,000 after buying an additional 437,321 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Starbucks by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 14,089,525 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,539,562,000 after buying an additional 106,466 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,048,204 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,535,047,000 after buying an additional 245,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,244,400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.
About Starbucks
Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.
Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?
Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.