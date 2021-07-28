Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Increased to $145.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price upped by Barclays from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SBUX. Stephens upped their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.26.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $126.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.04, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.60. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $74.56 and a 52 week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.4% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 30,087,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,287,675,000 after purchasing an additional 416,103 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,158,097 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,087,833,000 after buying an additional 437,321 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Starbucks by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 14,089,525 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,539,562,000 after buying an additional 106,466 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,048,204 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,535,047,000 after buying an additional 245,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,244,400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

