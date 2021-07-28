State of Wisconsin Investment Board Buys 74,390 Shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 61.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,390 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $12,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $364,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 460.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 132,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,119,000 after purchasing an additional 108,957 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,401,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 6,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. 61.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get StoneCo alerts:

Shares of StoneCo stock opened at $55.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 104.66 and a beta of 2.30. StoneCo Ltd. has a 52-week low of $53.19 and a 52-week high of $70.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.01.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $867.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.00 million. StoneCo had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. dropped their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. StoneCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.10.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

Featured Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE).

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.