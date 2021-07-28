State of Wisconsin Investment Board Cuts Stock Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,433 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,029 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $10,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VMC. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth about $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth about $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

VMC stock opened at $176.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37 and a beta of 0.58. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $114.83 and a twelve month high of $194.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $176.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.05%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VMC shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.64.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

