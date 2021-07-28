State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $10.57 Million Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 34.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 259,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,601 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.09% of Fidelity National Financial worth $10,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,820,000 after buying an additional 6,854 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 945,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,943,000 after buying an additional 30,108 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 640,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,033,000 after buying an additional 172,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth $282,000. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

FNF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of FNF opened at $45.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.17. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.82 and a 12 month high of $47.97.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 92.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.97%.

In other news, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 116,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total transaction of $5,421,675.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 589,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,476,781.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $1,102,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 331,054 shares of company stock worth $15,385,161 in the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

