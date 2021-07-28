State of Wisconsin Investment Board Increases Stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 281.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 427,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315,628 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $10,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Liberty Global by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 160,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,000 after buying an additional 20,679 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the 1st quarter worth about $502,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in Liberty Global by 172.3% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 463,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,888,000 after buying an additional 293,147 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in Liberty Global by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 52,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Liberty Global by 152.1% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 73,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 44,100 shares during the period. 26.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LBTYA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.09.

Shares of Liberty Global stock opened at $26.30 on Wednesday. Liberty Global plc has a 1 year low of $18.73 and a 1 year high of $29.07. The company has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.92.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Liberty Global plc will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 66,608 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total value of $1,846,373.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,119.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard R. Green sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total transaction of $119,013.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,576.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,741 shares of company stock worth $3,948,076 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

