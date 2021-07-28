State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 3,688 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its holdings in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 118,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,688 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.11% of The Toro worth $12,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of The Toro by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Toro during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Toro by 248.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Toro during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Toro by 405.2% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Get The Toro alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TTC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.00.

In other The Toro news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $384,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,077,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE TTC opened at $111.36 on Wednesday. The Toro Company has a 1-year low of $70.12 and a 1-year high of $118.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.25.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The Toro had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 34.20%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.77%.

The Toro Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for The Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.