State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Purchased by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,575 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,373 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in State Street were worth $4,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new position in State Street in the first quarter valued at $20,798,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in State Street in the first quarter valued at $122,000. Greenhouse Funds LLLP boosted its holdings in State Street by 155.2% in the first quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 511,258 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,951,000 after acquiring an additional 310,896 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in State Street by 24.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,691 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in State Street by 38.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 973,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $81,813,000 after purchasing an additional 268,251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STT opened at $85.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.56. State Street Co. has a one year low of $56.63 and a one year high of $89.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.04%.

Several research firms have commented on STT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on State Street from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.38.

In other State Street news, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total value of $321,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,392,182.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total value of $4,215,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,188,917.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

