Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $32.15. Steel Partners shares last traded at $29.57, with a volume of 21,988 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The conglomerate reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 36.18% and a net margin of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $314.49 million during the quarter.

In other news, SVP Gordon A. Walker bought 15,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $408,003.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 74,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,917,124. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Gordon A. Walker purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.48 per share, for a total transaction of $268,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,704. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 63.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPLP. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Steel Partners by 12.8% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 771,732 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,611,000 after purchasing an additional 87,399 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Steel Partners by 297.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,399 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 76,604 shares during the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co grew its position in Steel Partners by 62.5% in the first quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 119,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 45,816 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Steel Partners by 52.4% in the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 21,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in Steel Partners by 31.1% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 76,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 18,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Steel Partners Company Profile (NYSE:SPLP)

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, direct marketing, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

