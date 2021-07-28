SteepCoin (STEEP) Achieves Market Cap of $72,357.09

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 28th. In the last week, SteepCoin has traded up 115.6% against the US dollar. SteepCoin has a total market cap of $72,357.09 and $131.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SteepCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.29 or 0.00989052 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 43.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000099 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SteepCoin Coin Profile

SteepCoin (CRYPTO:STEEP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. The official website for SteepCoin is www.steepcoin.net/en. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SteepCoin main target is to build a full-fledged platform, providing the most secure and the fastest transactions of any kind of information between clients, which allows use it as payment method in mobile apps and PC games and getting PoS rewards from mobile devices anywhere the users want and allows making profitable deals using smart-contract technology and release tokens and projects basing on SteepCoin Blockchain. “

SteepCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SteepCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SteepCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

