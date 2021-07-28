Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 350 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,531 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in CGI were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CGI in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CGI by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in CGI by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in CGI during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in CGI by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GIB shares. Societe Generale upgraded shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of CGI from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of CGI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of CGI from C$121.00 to C$128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Shares of GIB opened at $92.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.60. CGI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.58 and a fifty-two week high of $92.59. The stock has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. CGI had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CGI Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

