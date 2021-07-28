Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 577 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 75.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp lifted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 22.7% in the first quarter. Fure Financial Corp now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $207,000.

FBND stock opened at $53.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.27. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $52.13 and a twelve month high of $55.41.

