Stifel Financial Corp Acquires New Shares in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIBB. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 0.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 4.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 9,242 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 11,290 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, SVP Benjamin Ashley Knighten purchased 1,250 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $81.00 per share, with a total value of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,058. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ronald P. Blahnik purchased 2,200 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.74 per share, with a total value of $197,428.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HIBB. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Hibbett Sports from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Benchmark began coverage on Hibbett Sports in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on Hibbett Sports in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $89.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.81. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.06 and a 52-week high of $98.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.32.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $2.63. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $506.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Hibbett Sports’s quarterly revenue was up 87.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.34%.

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and Website under the hibbett.com name.

