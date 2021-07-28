Stifel Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 39,868 SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV)

Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 39,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 61.8% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the first quarter worth $81,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 20.7% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 91.8% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 7,335 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 2,139.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 21,391 shares during the period. 41.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEMKT SILV opened at $8.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.96. The company has a quick ratio of 18.50, a current ratio of 18.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -17.23 and a beta of 0.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised SilverCrest Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SilverCrest Metals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

SilverCrest Metals Profile

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

