Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,815 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AFT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 11.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 290,818 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after acquiring an additional 29,590 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 2.1% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 61,062 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 24.2% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,843 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 12,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 22.0% during the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 34,493 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 6,229 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:AFT opened at $15.55 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.45. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.31 and a 12 month high of $16.09.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.082 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. This is an increase from Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 16th.

About Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

