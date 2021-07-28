Stifel Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,956 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,657 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group boosted its position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 67,857 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,696 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,178 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 79,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:GBAB opened at $24.42 on Wednesday. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a one year low of $22.50 and a one year high of $25.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.48.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.1257 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Company Profile

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a diversified and closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment activities for long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 26, 2010 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

