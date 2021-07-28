Stifel Financial Corp Raises Position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter.

SUSL opened at $77.01 on Wednesday. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.50 and a fifty-two week high of $77.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.207 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

