Stifel Nicolaus Raises Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Price Target to $3,000.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its price target upped by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GOOG. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,953.11.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,735.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $1,406.55 and a 12-month high of $2,800.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,530.19.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet will post 90.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,403.54, for a total transaction of $3,328,902.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,465 shares in the company, valued at $44,381,366.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,614.63, for a total transaction of $7,843,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,549,012.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,312 shares of company stock worth $166,477,588 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.8% during the first quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 814 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

