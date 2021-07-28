Stipend (SPD) Market Cap Achieves $749,639.65

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded up 23.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. One Stipend coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0594 or 0.00000150 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Stipend has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. Stipend has a market cap of $749,639.65 and approximately $2.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Stipend alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39,633.18 or 1.00081450 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00029486 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $386.16 or 0.00975123 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.97 or 0.00348410 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $152.59 or 0.00385330 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006091 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004796 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.56 or 0.00067069 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004144 BTC.

About Stipend

SPD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 12,623,744 coins. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Stipend is stipend.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Stipend

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stipend should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stipend using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stipend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stipend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.