STMicroelectronics (STM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect STMicroelectronics to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. STMicroelectronics has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS and its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect STMicroelectronics to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of STMicroelectronics stock opened at $38.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of $26.90 and a 1 year high of $43.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.32. The firm has a market cap of $35.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.53%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Liberum Capital lowered STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on STMicroelectronics from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.14.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

