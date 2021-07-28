Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV)

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 640 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,108% compared to the average daily volume of 53 call options.

In other Momentive Global news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 12,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $262,195.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Momentive Global stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Momentive Global stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.86. The company had a trading volume of 595,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.23 and a beta of 1.28. Momentive Global has a 1 year low of $16.35 and a 1 year high of $28.12.

About Momentive Global

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

