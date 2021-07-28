Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares Call Options (NYSEARCA:YANG)

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YANG) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 1,752 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 478% compared to the typical volume of 303 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YANG. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares by 113.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 30,500 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares by 1,838.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 24,335 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP grew its position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 36,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,601 shares during the last quarter.

Get Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA YANG opened at $20.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.38. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares has a 52 week low of $9.34 and a 52 week high of $28.06.

Direxion Daily China Bear 3x Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily FTSE China Bear 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.