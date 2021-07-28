Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:EDF)

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th.
NYSE EDF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.23. 31,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,575. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.45. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.21 and a 52 week high of $9.00.
About Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund
Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
Receive News & Ratings for Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.