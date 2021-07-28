Stonnington Group LLC Invests $384,000 in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 8,700 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in KB Home by 22.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,623,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $633,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471,299 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in KB Home during the fourth quarter worth $40,317,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in KB Home by 15.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,780,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,907,000 after purchasing an additional 504,029 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in KB Home during the first quarter worth $18,826,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its holdings in KB Home by 2,948.6% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 409,329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,046,000 after purchasing an additional 395,902 shares during the last quarter. 87.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on KBH. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of KB Home in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of KB Home from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. KB Home presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.79.

Shares of KBH opened at $41.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.50. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $30.25 and a fifty-two week high of $52.48.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The company’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is 19.17%.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

