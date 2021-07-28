Stonnington Group LLC Invests $704,000 in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EIX. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Edison International by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Edison International during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new position in Edison International during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Edison International by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International stock opened at $57.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $21.67 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.59. Edison International has a 1-year low of $48.47 and a 1-year high of $66.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.91.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.663 dividend. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.63%.

EIX has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet downgraded Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Edison International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.71.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.