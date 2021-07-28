Stonnington Group LLC Makes New Investment in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter valued at about $657,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 186,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,354,000 after buying an additional 21,568 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,349,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 223,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,961,000 after purchasing an additional 52,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at about $784,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $213.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $201.30. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1-year low of $87.67 and a 1-year high of $212.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Louis F. Bowers sold 521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.08, for a total value of $107,367.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard Bloxam sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total value of $300,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,111 shares in the company, valued at $2,422,684.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

JLL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.83.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

