Stonnington Group LLC Makes New Investment in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter valued at about $657,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 186,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,354,000 after buying an additional 21,568 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,349,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 223,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,961,000 after purchasing an additional 52,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at about $784,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.96% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $213.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $201.30. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1-year low of $87.67 and a 1-year high of $212.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
In related news, insider Louis F. Bowers sold 521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.08, for a total value of $107,367.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard Bloxam sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.04, for a total value of $300,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,111 shares in the company, valued at $2,422,684.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.
JLL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $186.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.83.
Jones Lang LaSalle Profile
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.
See Also: What is a resistance level?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL).
Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.