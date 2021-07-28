Stonnington Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 29,267 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Capital acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in AT&T by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.12.

T stock opened at $28.11 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.88. The stock has a market cap of $200.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. AT&T’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.41%.

In other news, CEO John T. Stankey acquired 34,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches acquired 3,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

