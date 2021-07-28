Stonnington Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,838 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its position in Intel by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 5,017 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in Intel by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 22,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Intel by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth raised its position in Intel by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 55,626 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Intel by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,141 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on INTC. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Intel from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on Intel in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.81.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $53.52 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $216.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

