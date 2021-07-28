Stonnington Group LLC Purchases Shares of 2,427 McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,427 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 746.4% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.14.

NYSE:MCD opened at $242.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.22. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $191.64 and a one year high of $247.05. The firm has a market cap of $181.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.75, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.29%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

