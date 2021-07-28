Stonnington Group LLC Purchases Shares of 3,604 Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 41.7% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 5,273 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 54.8% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 746.2% during the first quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 23.3% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $622,636.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,847 shares in the company, valued at $3,070,595.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.90, for a total value of $30,784.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,016,183.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,042 shares of company stock valued at $19,971,447 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $146.70 price objective (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.89.

WM opened at $146.89 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $62.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.81. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.11 and a 12-month high of $149.95.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 57.07%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

