Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Makes New Investment in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,018,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,455,000 after buying an additional 618,127 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,609,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,706,000 after buying an additional 476,242 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Roku by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,671,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,352,000 after buying an additional 74,514 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 220.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,455,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,223,000 after buying an additional 1,001,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,367,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,958,000 after buying an additional 132,830 shares in the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.82, for a total transaction of $32,625,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,195,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 45,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.50, for a total value of $15,142,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,412,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 346,469 shares of company stock worth $131,133,300. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark cut their target price on Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their price objective on Roku from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Macquarie raised their price target on Roku from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Roku from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $436.80.

Shares of ROKU traded up $6.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $465.95. 66,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,348,234. The company’s 50-day moving average is $389.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 596.59 and a beta of 1.80. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.21 and a 1-year high of $490.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.38.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. The company had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.95 million. Roku had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

