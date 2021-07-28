Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. Purchases Shares of 1,765 Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Repligen by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,477,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $287,178,000 after buying an additional 166,364 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Repligen by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,319,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $256,461,000 after buying an additional 130,709 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in Repligen by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,251,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $243,324,000 after buying an additional 13,120 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Repligen by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,122,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $218,129,000 after buying an additional 36,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,078,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,605,000 after purchasing an additional 41,759 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Repligen stock traded up $10.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $237.16. 4,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,244. The firm has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 156.12 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $193.66. Repligen Co. has a 1-year low of $136.73 and a 1-year high of $228.84.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $162.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.24 million. Repligen had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 8.39%. Repligen’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RGEN. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.00.

In related news, insider Christine Gebski sold 445 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.25, for a total transaction of $76,651.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,320,713.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 285 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.85, for a total transaction of $50,402.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,467,557.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,564 shares of company stock valued at $6,360,741 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

